Comerica Bank Sells 1,082 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,501 shares of company stock worth $607,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $65.69 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

