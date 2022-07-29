Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 16,769 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBD. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

