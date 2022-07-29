Cowen Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $276.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

