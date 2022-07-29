Credit Suisse Group Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $27.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,835,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

