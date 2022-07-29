Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.