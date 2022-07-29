Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $18.56

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $19.39. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 8,479 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

