Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.71. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.