Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $128,043,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $389.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

