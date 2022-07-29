DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

