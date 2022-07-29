DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 437,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 123,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Stock Performance

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DTP opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.