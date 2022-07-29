Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average is $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

