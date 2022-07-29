Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,107 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $123.80 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

