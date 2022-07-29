Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $172.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $181.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

