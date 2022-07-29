Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,811 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EMQQ opened at $31.25 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

