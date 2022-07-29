Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $217.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.23. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $285.00.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

