Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $271.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $213.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 191.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.