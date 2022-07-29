Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

