Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $278.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 148.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $2,873,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

