Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $278.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.61.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 7.6 %

ENPH opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

