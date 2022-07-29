Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $207.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.41 and its 200-day moving average is $212.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.