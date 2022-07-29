Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

