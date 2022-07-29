FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

