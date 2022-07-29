FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,985 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,240,792.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

