FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

KBR opened at $52.40 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

