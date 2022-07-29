FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 48.9% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 283,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

