FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 677 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

