FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE MGM opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.