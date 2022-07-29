FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.34.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

