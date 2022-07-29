FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,325 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,325 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $146.08 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

