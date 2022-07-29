FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,790 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $118.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

