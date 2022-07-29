FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,279 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $22.14 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

