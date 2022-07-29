FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

