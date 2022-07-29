FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,610 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 125,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

