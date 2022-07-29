FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 249 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 111,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $114.34 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.