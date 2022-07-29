FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,495,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $133.18 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

