FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $125,154,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $24,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $15,665,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $15,278,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

