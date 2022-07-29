FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,636 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000.

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

