FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,400 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE opened at $40.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

