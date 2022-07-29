FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $435.58 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.44 and its 200-day moving average is $525.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

