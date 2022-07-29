FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $99.48 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

