FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.