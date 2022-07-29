FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

