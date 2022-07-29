FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,730,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

