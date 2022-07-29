FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,888,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Wingstop Stock Up 20.2 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.