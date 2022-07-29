FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 572,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

