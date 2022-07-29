FDx Advisors Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.7 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $317.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.86 and its 200-day moving average is $303.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.32 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.36.

About Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

