FDx Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tronox by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

