FDx Advisors Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.