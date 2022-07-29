FDx Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $6.43 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

