FDx Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Lloyd Park LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.